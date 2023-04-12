Goa receives infrastructure upgrades before the G20 meetings

The coastal state is seeing rapid progress on road repairs, infrastructure upgrades, beautification, and waste management ahead of multiple G20 meetings in Goa. India currently holds the G20, or Group of Twenty, Presidency, which is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s 20 major developed and developing economies. A series of meetings on various G20 issues are being held in states and union territories. Sanjit Rodrigues, the Nodal Officer for G20 meetings in Goa, told reporters on Tuesday that the results of ongoing infrastructure-related works would be visible soon and would ultimately benefit the people of the state. The first of eight scheduled G20 meetings in Goa begins on April 17. He stated that the departments concerned have risen to the occasion and are working hard to put in place the necessary infrastructure for G20 gatherings, which will include foreign delegates in addition to Indian officials.

According to Rodrigues, roads in and around Panaji will be greatly improved. The city roads are being repaired, according to Bhushan Savaikar, Officer on Special Duty for Civil Works at G20 events. From plantation work along medians and road sides to beautification of traffic islands and circles, the city’s infrastructure is being improved, he added. Roads used by dignitaries, according to Savaikar, are being given special attention to ensure they are in good condition. Panaji’s main roads have already been improved, and work on painting medians has begun. When the ongoing works are finished, the capital city will look completely different, he added.