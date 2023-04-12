Indian rupee gain against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar and the UAE dirham. A positive trend in the equities and foreign fund inflows supported the upward rally of the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 82.08 against the US dollar. During trading, it then climbed to 82.01, registering a rise of 11 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee closed at 82.12 against the US currency. The domestic currency is trading at 22.34 against the UAE dirham.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.11% to 102.08. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs3.42 billion.