Meet India’s latest export to K-pop, Aria

Aria, a young Indian singer, has become the latest addition to the K-pop scene and is now part of the five-member group X:IN. Her debut album, Keeping the Fire, was released earlier this month. Aria, whose real name is Gauthami, hails from the southern Indian state of Kerala and has previously worked as a child actor in the Malayalam film Melvilasom. She was selected to be a member of GBK Entertainment Group MEP-C in 2022 but left the group earlier this year.

On March 7, 2023, Aria and Nova were announced as part of the line-up for the 44th K-Stage Yes or No event, which confirmed Aria’s membership in the incoming girl group X:IN. The group consists of Roa, Chi.u, E.sha, Nova and Aria, who was formally confirmed as the fifth and final member on March 8, 2023.

Aria’s achievement is notable because she is only the second Indian to become a K-pop star, following in the footsteps of Shreya Lenka, who achieved this feat in 2022. Her success serves as an inspiration to other aspiring singers and musicians in India and around the world, who may also dream of making it big in the world of K-pop.