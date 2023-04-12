One died, three injured in a shooting outside a funeral home in Washington DC

A shooting outside a funeral home on the 4000 block of Benning Road, NE in Washington DC resulted in one death and three people sustaining injuries on Tuesday (April 11). The incident occurred about 20 minutes after a funeral concluded for a homicide victim who was shot and killed last month. The victim’s family had requested police presence at the funeral, and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee reported that several individuals in the block were specifically targeted. The reason for the targeting remains unknown at this time. The adult male who died was identified as the victim of the targeted shooting, while two men and a woman were critically injured and taken to a nearby hospital. DC Fire and EMS provided this information to the Associated Press, who reported the incident.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and further details regarding the incident are currently unknown.

This incident occurred just one day after a bank worker in Louisville, Kentucky, killed five of his colleagues and injured nine others, including two police officers, at his workplace. The perpetrator, identified as Connor Sturgeon, used a rifle in the attack and was fatally shot at the scene. According to the police, Sturgeon had legally purchased the weapon used in the attack just one week before the incident. Sturgeon was a full-time employee at the downtown branch of the Old National Bank and had been with the company for about a year. The attack was targeted, but the motive remains unclear.

The Washington DC shooting is a tragic incident that has yet to yield further information, while the Louisville shooting highlights the need for gun control laws in the United States. The ease with which firearms can be obtained legally by individuals with violent intentions is a major concern.