Over 100 people killed in military airstrike in Myanmar

According to a witness, a member of a local pro-democracy group, and independent media, airstrikes by Myanmar’s military on Tuesday killed up to 100 people, including many children, who were attending a ceremony held by opponents of army rule. The military is increasingly using airstrikes to counter a widespread armed struggle against its rule, which began in February 2021 when it overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi’s elected government. Since then, security forces are believed to have killed over 3,000 civilians. A witness told The Associated Press that a fighter jet dropped bombs on a crowd of people gathered outside Pazigyi village in Sagaing region’s Kanbalu township at 8 a.m. for the opening of a local office of the country’s opposition movement. Mandalay, the country’s second-largest city, is about 110 kilometres (70 miles) north of the area. The death toll was initially reported to be around 50, but later tallies reported by independent media raised it to around 100. Because the military government restricts reporting, it was impossible to independently confirm details of the attack.