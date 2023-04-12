President Zelenskyy writes to PM Modi requesting more humanitarian aid

Emine Dzhaparova, the first deputy foreign minister of Ukraine, has expressed to her Indian counterparts Kiev’s desire to forge a more solid and intimate relationship with New Delhi. On Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received a letter from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. During a meeting on Tuesday, Dzhaparova gave the letter to Meenakshi Lekhi, the minister of state for external affairs and culture. According to the MEA, Ukraine requested more humanitarian aid, including medicines and medical supplies. The Ukrainian deputy foreign minister also suggested that Indian businesses might benefit from rebuilding Ukraine’s infrastructure during her meeting with Secretary (West) in the MEA Sanjay Verma. According to the MEA, the bilateral agenda for the talks between Verma and Dzhaparova covered topics such as the economy, defence, humanitarian aid, and international problems of shared interest.

Prime Minister Modi has had numerous conversations with both Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin since the conflict in Ukraine broke out in February of last year. On October 4 of last year, during a phone conversation with President Zelenskyy, Modi declared that there can be “no military solution” and that India is prepared to support any peace initiatives. India has not yet denounced Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and has insisted that diplomacy and communication are the only ways to find a solution to the crisis.