Realme launches Narzo N55 in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Realme launched its first N-series Narzo phone named ‘Realme Narzo N55’ in India. The 4GB + 64GB storage variant will cost Rs 10,999 and 6GB + 128GB model is priced at Rs 12,999. The handset comes in Prime Blue and Prime Black colours. The first sale starts on April 18th and customers can avail Rs 500 discount on the base model and Rs 1,000 on the top-end version when purchased via SBI, HDFC, and ICICI Bank cards.

Realme Narzo N55 comes with a large 6.72-inch display. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 storage. The storage is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port for charging and data sync. The device runs on Android 13 OS. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

The Realme Narzo N55 has dual cameras on the back, with a 64MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture and an LED flash and a 2MP B&W lens with f/2.4 aperture. There is an 8MP camera on the front for selfies and video chats.