Stock Market: Equity indices open flat

Mumbai: Indian equity indices opened flat today. The Sensex was up 102.71 points or 0.17% at 60,260.43, and the Nifty was up 41.50 points or 0.23% at 17,763.80. About 1,999 shares advanced, 1,148 shares declined, and 87 shares remained unchanged. The top gainers were Divis Lab, Hindalco, Apollo Hospital, Grasim and Cipla. The top losers were IndusInd Bank, Hero Motocorp, Nestle India, HDFC Life and Tech Mahindra.

In the past seven days, the BSE benchmark Sensex has jumped 2,544 points or 4.41%.The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms jumped Rs 12,56,510.59 crore to Rs 2,64,51,069.93 crore in seven days. Last week, equity markets were closed on Tuesday (April 4) for ‘Mahavir Jayanti’ and on Friday on account of ‘Good Friday’.