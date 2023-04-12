Women in India prefer men in this ‘age group’ for extra marital affair

Indian women prefer older men aged as partners for extra marital affairs.A study released by a extra-marital dating app ‘Gleeden’ has revealed this.

As per the study women prefer men form the age group 30 to 40. But the men mostly prefer women partners aged between 25-30 .

The data from the study also reveals that men are ‘open to everything’ and mostly look for ‘anything exciting’, while Indian women are more cautious and mostly prefer ‘virtual’ exchanges.

Indian users prefer to connect from their smartphones, and they favour the app vs the mobile website. The Indian users spend on chat an average of 1.5 hours, split in 3 visits, and connect mostly between 12pm and 3pm, during lunch break, and between 10pm and midnight, when the spouse is distracted or asleep, said the study

National capital city Delhi ranked 4 in the Top 5 ‘unfaithful’ cities in the country and subscribers from Delhi represent the 18% of Gleeden community in the country, said the company. While Bengaluru ranked 1st, Mumbai and Kolkata is on 2nd and 3rd, followed by Delhi and Pune.

Women from Delhi are also the most active online and spend in chat over two hours daily. They are aged between 30 and 40 years old and they seek mostly men with the highest income, such as doctors, dentists, higher-up managers and chartered accountants.