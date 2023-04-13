According to official sources on Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate has initiated a Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) case against BBC India for foreign exchange violations. As part of the investigation, the probe agency has requested documents and statements from some company executives.

The focus of the probe is believed to be the violation of foreign direct investment (FDI) regulations by the company. This action by the ED follows the Income-Tax department’s survey of BBC’s Delhi office premises in February, during which the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had stated that the income and profits reported by various BBC group entities were disproportionate to their operations in India. Additionally, the CBDT pointed out that certain remittances by foreign entities had not been taxed.