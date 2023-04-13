Ahmad’s son Asad killed in UP Police encounter

Asad Ahmad, the third son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad, who was wanted in the murder of witness Umesh Pal, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) in Jhansi. Ghulam, Asad’s close aide and co-accused, was also killed in the encounter. On Thursday, the incident occurred in the forest area of the Jhansi-Babina Road. According to UP STF ADG Amitabh Yash, sophisticated foreign-made weapons were recovered from them. A Rs 5 lakh bounty was placed on the heads of Asad and Ghulam.

According to media reports, Asad’s marriage has been set up with the daughter of Atiq’s sister Ayesha Noori. Last year, the couple got engaged. Asad was killed in the encounter a day after Atiq Ahmad was transferred from Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Jail to the CJM court in Prayagraj, and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf was transferred from Bareilly Jail in connection with the case. The Prayagraj police have sought the arrest of Atiq and Ashraf in connection with Umesh’s murder. Shaista Parveen, Atiq’s wife, is also one of the main accused in the case, carrying a Rs 50,000 reward. Ali and Umer, Atiq’s two elder sons, are currently being held in Nani Central Jail in Prayagraj and Lucknow Jail, respectively, in connection with criminal activities. The two younger sons are twins who have been in a Prayagraj juvenile home since Umesh’s murder.