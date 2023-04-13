Bike Rally Clashes lead to Internet Suspension in Odisha’s Sambalpur

Violence erupted during a bike rally on April 12 for Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur district of Odisha, resulting in clashes between two communities. In response, the state government has issued prohibitory orders and suspended internet services for 48 hours from April 13 to April 15. According to the home department of the state, ‘The situation is critical and miscreants are circulating false and inflammatory messages through social media to disturb the public order in the Sambalpur district.’ To prevent the spread of such messages and restore peace, messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, and other social media have been temporarily suspended.

B Gangadhar, SP of Sambalpur, informed that a flag march will be conducted in the area, and patrolling will be done to maintain law and order. Police have detained 40 people so far, and three police officials have been injured. The injured police personnel are undergoing treatment at a hospital.