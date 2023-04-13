Commodity Market: Gold price slips down marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down marginally in the Kerala market. The yellow metal gained sharply in the last two days. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 44,880, lower by Rs 80 per 8 gram. In the last two days, the precious metal gained by Rs 640 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 60796 per 10 gram, up Rs 168 or 0.28%. Silver futures were trading higher by Rs 100 at Rs 76,013 per kg.

In the international markets, gold price inched higher for a third consecutive session. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,016.99 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,030.70.