Eid Al Fitr: This emirate in UAE announces early salaries for employees

Sharjah: The Central Finance Department in Sharjah has decided to provide early salaries for government employees this month. The authority announced that government employees will be receiving their salaries earlier this month. The decision was taken to allow the employees to secure their families’ needs ahead of Eid Al Fitr.

The salaries will be disbursed on April 18. The Eid Al Fitr holiday is likely to be from Thursday, April 20 to Sunday, April 23. The holy month of Ramadan began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year.