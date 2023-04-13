Govt spent Rs 12000 crore on minorities welfare

The BRS government has spent Rs 12,000 crore on minorities’ welfare since coming to power in Telangana in 2014, compared to Rs 1,200 crore spent by the Congress regime during its decade-long rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh, said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday. Rao said Telangana made rapid progress under BRS rule while speaking at an ‘Iftar’ party hosted by the state government. Water and electricity (issues) have been resolved. The problem of unemployment is also being addressed. We are progressing, but the country is regressing he stated.

The state’s GSDP would have been much higher if the Central government’s performance had been on par with Telangana’s, according to the chief minister. Prior to the TRS (now BRS) government, the Congress had ruled (in undivided Andhra Pradesh) for ten years. It spent approximately Rs 1,200 crore on minorities’ welfare at the time. This dispensation has spent Rs 12,000 crore in the last ten years since the formation of the BRS government. This is a verified figure he stated. Rao described the country’s current situation as “strange.” My request to the elderly, young brothers, and thinkers is that Hindustan is ours, and we must defend it under any circumstances. Minor difficulties arise. However, if there is cooperation, we will fight until the bitter end. This is a passing phase. Finally, justice will triumph he added. Nobody can change the ‘Ganga-Jamuni Tehzeeb’ (the country’s fusion of Hindu and Muslim cultures), according to the chief minister. Telangana ministers, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, and tennis star Sania Mirza were among those present at the Iftar.