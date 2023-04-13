Gulf country announces entry and exit points

Doha: Authorities in Qatar has announced the exit and entry points for the State of Qatar. The Issue No. 5 of the Official Gazette for the year 2023 published by Ministry of Interior Resolution No. (37) for the year 2023 AD has specified this.

As per the authority, the ports of entry and exit to and from the country are determined as follows:

Sea Ports:

1. Hamad Port

2. Doha Port

3. Mesaieed Port

4. Ras Laffan Port

5. Ruwais Port

Land Ports:

1- Abu Samra port

2. Sudanthel crossing

Airports:

1. Hamad International Airport

2. Doha International Airport

3. Al Udeid Air Base Airport