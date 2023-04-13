DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country issues new guidelines for street vendors

Muscat: Muscat Municipality in Oman has  issued new guidelines for street vendors. The civic authority issued the new guidelines  to regulate street vendor businesses.

As per the authority, only Omanis will be  allowed to operate in these businesses. Expats are prohibited to be employed in the Muscat Governorate. Those willing to operate in the vending business need to apply for initial approval and can only begin to carry out activity following approval from the Municipality.

 

