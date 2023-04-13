Gulf country issues new guidelines for street vendors

Muscat: Muscat Municipality in Oman has issued new guidelines for street vendors. The civic authority issued the new guidelines to regulate street vendor businesses.

As per the authority, only Omanis will be allowed to operate in these businesses. Expats are prohibited to be employed in the Muscat Governorate. Those willing to operate in the vending business need to apply for initial approval and can only begin to carry out activity following approval from the Municipality.