HBO Max announces that it has greenlit the prequel of GoT based on the author’s Dunk and Egg books

In the entertainment world, there’s exciting news for fans of Game of Thrones. On Wednesday, HBO Max shared that they have given the green light to a prequel of the popular show based on George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg books. The series will follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and a young Aegon V Targaryen (Egg) 90 years prior to the events of A Song of Ice and Fire, which inspired Game of Thrones. The announcement was made during an event attended by Warner Bros, Discovery, the press, and investors. It was also revealed at the same event that HBO Max and Discovery+ streaming service will combine under the name Max.

The prequel series is currently titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight. According to the official logline, the story takes place a century before the events of Game of Thrones, when the Targaryen line still held the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon was still fresh in people’s minds. The story centers on Ser Duncan the Tall, a young but brave knight, and his squire, Egg, as they navigate a dangerous world filled with powerful enemies and opportunities for greatness.

Martin, the author of the Dunk and Egg books, will serve as a writer and executive producer of the show alongside Ira Parker, who was a co-executive producer of the first season of House of the Dragon. Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis, both veterans of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, will be executive producers as well.

Martin has written three novellas in the Tales of Dunk and Egg series so far. The Hedge Knight was published in 1998, followed by The Sworn Sword in 2003 and The Mystery Knight in 2010. The three novellas were then compiled and published together as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in 2015.

HBO has been developing several series set in the world of Westeros, the fictional setting of Game of Thrones, since the show’s success. While several prequel projects have been announced, only House of the Dragon has moved forward and was released on OTT in August 2022. The show’s second season is currently being filmed.