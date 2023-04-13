Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s passion project Kennedy heads to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023

Anurag Kashyap’s personal project, Kennedy, will be showcased at the esteemed Cannes Film Festival 2023. The Indian filmmaker has a long-standing history with Cannes and has had several of his films presented at the event over the years.

The festival’s Official Selection was announced on Thursday morning, revealing that movies by well-known directors such as Wes Anderson, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Wim Wenders, Ken Loach, Todd Haynes, and Steve McQueen will be shown during the festival starting from May 16th.

Jeanne du Barry, starring Maiwenn and Johnny Depp, will open the festival on May 16th.

Thierry Frémaux, the festival’s director, revealed the Official Selection during a press conference at the UGC Normandie Theatre in Paris, accompanied by Iris Knobloch, the festival’s new president.

Kashyap’s Kennedy will be shown as part of the Midnight screening category. While there is little information available about the film, it features Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone as the lead actors. Bhatt and Kashyap have previously worked together on Ugly, which was also showcased at Cannes in 2013, and the 2022 film Dobaara.

It is Kashyap’s first collaboration with Sunny Leone. The film will not be competing but has been selected for the special screenings category. Kennedy is the only Indian film chosen to be screened in this category at this year’s Cannes.

Ruben Östlund, a two-time Palme d’Or-winning Swedish filmmaker, will head the jury responsible for determining the festival’s top prizes in the international competition.