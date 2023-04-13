Japan forced to replace eggs with other items on the food menu as the country battles the worst bird flu ever

Due to Japan’s worst outbreak of avian influenza or bird flu, the country is facing a huge shortage of eggs, leading to soaring prices of egg-based dishes. Millions of chickens have been culled, which resulted in a significant shortage of eggs. Eggs are a staple food in Japanese cuisine, used in dishes like egg rolls, omurice, and ramen. Bird flu is an infectious disease that spreads from wild birds and poultry. Japan has been the worst hit among various countries and has been forced to cull around nine percent of egg-laying hens, which amounts to about 17 million chickens.

The shortage of eggs has led to a significant increase in their prices. The price of wholesale eggs has risen by 70 percent in the past year, according to a local egg seller. Medium-size eggs now cost around ¥350 ($2.62) per kilo. As a result, many restaurants have had to strike egg-based dishes off their menus, and consumers have been forced to spend more on egg-based products. Food company Kewpie, known for its mayonnaise made from egg yolks, has increased its prices by around 21 percent this month.

The problem of unstable egg supply has forced 7-Eleven convenience stores in Japan to suspend the sale of around 15 items from February. Additionally, the recipes of salads and sandwiches have been modified by stores around the country to reduce the use of eggs. McDonald’s outlet in Japan had to warn diners that it may suspend the sale of its popular Teritama burgers during peak periods. Although McDonald’s has diversified its egg sources to avoid impacting its regular offerings, the company is still monitoring the situation closely.

Scientists claim that the avian influenza outbreak is the worst ever, with mutations in the virus contributing to the problem. Bird flu has been present in the world for about a century, but the current outbreak has caused the culling of millions of chickens and a huge shortage of eggs in Japan. Eggs have become a luxury food item on Japan’s menu, which is a significant problem since they are a staple in Japanese cuisine, from egg rolls to omurice to soft-boiled yolks on ramen.