Moderate intensity earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

Portblair: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Campbell Bay in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday at 8:51 am. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 60 kilometres. The epicenter of the earthquake was 218 kilometres north of Campbell Bay.

Earlier on April 12, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 occurred in Araria in the region. Earlier on April 9 earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Ritcher scale occurred at a depth of 10 km.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands are prone to regular earthquakes as it is situated in a high-seismic zone.