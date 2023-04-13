Oman Air increases frequency of flights to these cities

Muscat: The national air carrier of Oman, Oman Air has decided to increase frequency of flights to some destinations. The air carrier will increase its flights to and from Turkey. The airline has resumed flights to Trabzon and is increasing the frequency of its flights to Istanbul.

Also Read: Asian Wrestling Championships 2023: India’s Antim Pangal wins silver medal

The air carrier will operate twice daily flights to Istanbul and daily flights to Trabzon from June. The airline informed that passengers can also book a customized Turkey holiday package through Oman Air Holidays by visiting holidays.omanair.com. To book a flight or for more information, visit omanair.com.