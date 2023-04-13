Savarkar’s grandson Satyaki files defamation case against Rahul Gandhi

On Wednesday, the late Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar’s grandson filed a criminal defamation complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that Gandhi made untrue accusations against Savarkar during his speech in London. Satyaki Savarkar, the grandson, claimed that his lawyers had filed a complaint with the Pune court under sections 499 and 500 of the Indian Penal Code. Speaking about the specifics of the grievance, Satyaki Savarkar claimed that Rahul Gandhi had brought up the matter when speaking with the Indian diaspora in London. Rahul Gandhi informed the crowd that V D Savarkar had penned a book in which he claimed that he and his group of five to six friends were beating a Muslim man while he (Savarkar) was happy.

When speaking about this incident, Rahul Gandhi asked if it was not a cowardly act. First and foremost, Gandhi’s account of the incident is a work of fiction. No such incident occurred in the life of Savarkar, a man of scientific temperament. Satyaki Savarkar said, He believed in democracy and advised Muslims to take a scientific approach. He went on to say that Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about V D Savarkar were false, malicious, and intended to insult him. After this attempt to defame Savarkar, we decided not to remain silent and filed a criminal defamation case against Rahul Gandhi under sections 499 and 500 of the IPC. V D Savarkar had not written such things in any book, Satyaki Savarkar said. Let this thing come up in court as to which book Rahul Gandhi read this incident. He claimed that a video of Rahul Gandhi making these remarks during the interaction is available and that it will be submitted in court.