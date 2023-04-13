Sixteen more die as Covid cases rise in India

India has seen a 38% increase in new Covid-19 cases, with 7,830 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, the most since September 2 of last year. In the last 24 hours, there have been at least 16 reported deaths in the country. Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab each had two fatalities. Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh each had one death. Kerala, which has the highest number of Covid deaths and cases in the country, reported five reconciled deaths. On April 11, the country reported 21 deaths and 5,676 new positive cases in the previous 24 hours.

According to health ministry data, there are 40,215 active infections. Approximately 4,42,04,771 people have recovered, bringing the recovery rate to 98.72%. According to the Union Health Ministry, the fatality rate is 1.19%. Covid cases, according to ministry sources, may peak in the next 10-12 days before gradually declining. The current increase in Covid cases is being driven by XBB.1.16, an Omicron subvariant. Despite the fact that Covid-19 cases are increasing, hospitalisations are low, according to officials.