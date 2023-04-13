Stand-up comedian arrested for insulting Lord Ram

A case has been filed against stand-up comedian and blogger Yash Rathi at Dehradun’s Prem Nagar police station for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Lord Ram at an event. According to the FIR, Rathi made the remark during his performance at the ‘Youth for You’ event on March 8 at Sheela Farm in Nanda ki Chowki. In this case, no arrests have yet been made. An FIR has been registered against stand-up comedian Yash Rathi for making the comment at an event on March 8, Prem Nagar police station SHO P D Bhatt said. On Monday, a FIR was filed under IPC Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on the basis of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, and so on). According to the SHO, the complainant in the case was one Sagar Jaiswal, who claimed to be the state unit president of the Hindutva organization Bhairav Vahini. Several members of various Hindutva organizations protested the alleged statement at the venue prior to filing the complaint.