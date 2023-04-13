Stock Market: Sensex Nifty end higher for ninth consecutive days

Mumbai: Indian domestic benchmark indices ended higher for ninth day in a row. BSE Sensex gained 38 points to settle at 60,431.00. NSE Nifty surged 14 points to end at 17,826.90.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices added about one-third per cent, each. Fear gauge India VIX shed about 3 per cent to 11.91-level.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar islands

The top gainers in the market were IndusInd Bank, HDFC Live and Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Power Grid and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and TCS.