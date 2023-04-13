DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Sensex Nifty end higher for ninth consecutive days

Apr 13, 2023, 05:46 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian domestic benchmark indices ended higher for ninth day in a row. BSE Sensex gained 38 points to settle at 60,431.00.  NSE Nifty surged 14 points to end at 17,826.90.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices added about one-third per cent, each. Fear gauge India VIX shed about 3 per cent to 11.91-level.

The top gainers in the market were  IndusInd Bank, HDFC Live and Eicher Motors, Apollo Hospitals, Power Grid and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were  Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and TCS.

 

 

