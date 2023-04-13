Strong earthquake hits Arabian Sea coast of Oman

Muscat: A strong earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck off the Arabian Sea coast of Oman on Thursday morning. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE, the epicentre of the earthquake was around 500km from the port city of Sur in Oman at a depth of 10 km below the seabed.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimates the earthquake at 5.4 magnitude in the Owen Fracture Zone region.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee gain against US dollar, UAE dirham

The Makran Subduction Zone in the Northern Arabian Sea is an active seismic zone. But, large tsunamigenic earthquakes have been relatively rare in the region.