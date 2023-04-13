The official residence of Canada’s prime minister shut down due to a raging rodent infestation

According to documents obtained by the National Post, 24 Sussex Drive, the official residence of Canada’s prime minister, had to be shut down last year due to a severe rodent infestation on the property. The air in the mansion was deemed unsafe to breathe due to the presence of dead mice trapped behind the walls and in the basement. The 35-room, four-floor property was completed in 1896 and has been the official residence of Canadian PMs since 1951. The documents revealed that the state of the building was a result of decades of negligence, with cracked windows, failed plumbing, unsafe electrical systems, and walls plagued with mould. The report stated that the building is a fire hazard due to the serious risks associated with the electrical systems.

Despite the historical significance of the residence, no formal decision has been made for renovation or a complete makeover of the mansion. The National Capital Commission (NCC) has estimated that renovating and upgrading the building may cost approximately $30 million. Even without any inhabitants in the residence, the costly utility bills are burning a hole in the exchequer’s wallet. Reports state that the building’s January electricity bill stood at nearly $3,730, while gas and water bills came at around $2,352 and $423, respectively.

Stephen Harper was the last PM to have lived at 24 Sussex Drive. Current PM Justin Trudeau and his family have been living in Rideau Cottage, a two-level, 22-room home located on the grounds of Rideau Hall since 2015. Trudeau said he decided not to move into the official residence for the safety of his family. Despite this, the government continues to work with public servants as they chart a path forward for the official residences.

The report mentioned that the property was classified as a federal heritage building in 1986. However, the documents released showed that the dilapidated condition of the building was made possible due to decades of negligence. ‘There is an important rodent infestation, which can’t be fully addressed until the building envelope issues are resolved. In the meantime, we use bait to control the situation, but that leaves us with excrement and carcasses between the walls and in the attic and basement spaces,’ read the report.