Ukraine allow Indian medical students to take exams from India

Over 20,000 Indian medical students who were studying in Ukraine prior to the outbreak of conflict with Russia on February 24, 2022, will be permitted to take the Unified Qualification Exam in their home country. This was announced during a recent visit to Delhi by Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova. Many Ukrainian students, including myself, moved to other universities in Georgia, Russia, and countries closer to Ukraine. However, for those who haven’t yet decided how to finish their degree, this would be fantastic news, said Arman, who was in his third year of Medicine at Kharkhiv. He is relocating to Georgia.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is requesting humanitarian assistance from India. According to the MEA, during Dzhaparova’s interaction with Secretary (West) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), there were discussions on extending more humanitarian aid, among other issues. India has already provided humanitarian aid in the form of medicines and medical equipment, and has stated its intention to provide school buses. Ukraine is looking to India for assistance in rebuilding infrastructure.