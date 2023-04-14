Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s rumored relationship has caught the attention of many. The two were first spotted talking at Paris Fashion Week in January, and since then, multiple sources have confirmed their romantic involvement. On April 13, Kylie’s black Range Rover was photographed at Timothee’s sprawling mansion, further fueling romance rumors between the two. TMZ reported that Kylie’s SUV, which has tinted windows, was seen entering the Dune actor’s driveway before going up to his Beverly Hills house. However, Kylie wasn’t seen inside the car as the vehicle pulled up at Timothee’s bungalow.

The rumors of Timothee and Kylie dating started when a tipster wrote in an Instagram story, ‘Anon pls!! Multiple sources have told me that Timmy C has a new girl Kylie Jenner,’ which was later picked up by celebrity gossip portal DeuxMoi. An insider claimed to have known about them since January, when they were spotted talking at Paris Fashion Week. Another source ‘confirmed’ the news, suggesting that an actor on the sets of Euphoria let it slip, although Timothee doesn’t star in Euphoria, a teen web series, his Dune co-star Zendaya does.

Kylie ended her relationship with rapper Travis Scott, the father of her two kids – Stormi and Aire, before being linked with Timothee. On the other hand, Timothee had dated Eliza Gonzalez earlier, which ended in 2020. The actor is set to start in Dune: Part Two and Wonka.

As for the recent spotting of Kylie’s car at Timothee’s residence, it is unclear whether the two were together or not. However, it has added fuel to the already burning rumors of the two dating each other.