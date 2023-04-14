Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 45,320, higher by Rs 440 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price slipped down marginally by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

On Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled yesterday at Rs 60796 per 10 gram, up Rs 168 or 0.28%. Silver futures finished higher by Rs 100 at Rs 76,013 per kg. The multi-commodity exchange will be closed for the morning session today on account of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. Trading will resume at 5 pm on April 14 for the evening session

Also Read: Indian Railways cancels these trains today: Know how to check full list

In the international markets, gold price inched higher for a fourth consecutive session. Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,045.87 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $2,030.70.