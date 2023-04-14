Custodial torture case in Ambasamudram: Hospital refuses to provide medical records under RTI

The Public Information Officer (PIO) at the Government Hospital in Ambasamudram has refused to provide medical records for two SC custodial torture victims, one of whom is a minor, as requested under Section 7 (1) of the Right to Information (RTI) Act within 48 hours. Instead, the PIO, Dr. Elayaraja, told TNIE that he would provide information within 30 days by treating the applications filed by the victims’ mothers as normal. Rajeswari, the mother of the two detained torture victims, filed the RTI application two days ago under the Act’s ‘life and liberty’ clause, claiming that the state government is delaying the registration of a FIR against suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh.

A fortnight ago, the human rights organisation People’s Watch, which is assisting victims, filed another application to the collectorate’s PIO regarding custodial torture under Section 7 (1) of the Act. Within 24 hours, the PIO responded to the petition. Dr. Elayaraja stated that he would provide Rajeswari with information within 30 days, but that he could not consider her petition under Section 7 (1) of the Act. When contacted by TNIE, Latha, Joint Director of Health Services, stated that she would speak with Elayaraja about the matter.