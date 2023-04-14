Eid Al Fitr 2023: Emirate in UAE announces holidays

Sharjah: The Department of Human Resource in Sharjah announced the Eid Al Fitr holidays for all government employees in the emirate. Government employees will get paid holidays from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3. Depending on the moon-sighting, the staff could get either a four-day or a five-day break.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) and the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced the same holiday for the public and private sectors.

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. The holy month began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year, meaning that the Eid holiday will begin on Thursday, April 20.