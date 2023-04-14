Eid Al Fitr 2023: UAE announces holidays for public sector

Dubai: The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) in the UAE announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for federal government employees. Government employees in the UAE may get either four or five-day long breaks, depending on the moon sighting. The Eid Al Fitr holiday starts from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3.

Depending on Shawwal moon sighting, the Eid Al Fitr holiday could begin from Thursday, April 20 and run until Sunday, April 23. Regular working hours would then resume on Monday, April 24.

Eid Al Fitr is celebrated after the holy month on the first of Shawwal — the month that follows Ramadan in the Hijri calendar. The holy month began in the Emirates on Thursday, March 23. Islamic months last for 29 or 30 days, depending on when the moon is sighted. As per astronomical calculations, Ramadan will last for 29 days this year, meaning that the Eid holiday will begin on Thursday, April 20.