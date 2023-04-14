Gulf Air increases frequency of flights to these cities

Manama: The national air carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air has decided to increase its frequency of flights to several destinations. The air carrier will increase its flights to Bangkok, Manchester, and Manila from May.

The airline will increase flights to Bangkok to 10 weekly flights (7 direct flights, and 3 flights via Singapore), while Manchester frequency will increase to 4 weekly flights, and Manila frequency will increase to 9 weekly flights.