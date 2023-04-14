IMD predicts heat wave in North India and the East Coastal region

The Gangetic plains and the east coast of India will experience a heat wave in the coming days. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a severe heat wave will hit. However, Northwest and Western India will receive light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning. Maximum temperatures in central and northern peninsular India will be in the 40–42-degree range. West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar are likely to experience an additional 3-5 degrees of heat over the next 4-5 days. A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature at a station exceeds 40 degrees Celsius for plains and 30 degrees Celsius for hilly regions. When exposed to a heat wave, the human body can suffer.

According to IMDs, heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Gangetic West Bengal from the 13th to the 17th of April, north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Odisha from the 13th to the 15th of April, and Bihar from the 15th to the 17th of April, 2023. A cyclonic circulation exists over southwest Rajasthan, and a new Western Disturbance is expected to affect the Western Himalayan Region on April 15, 2023. During many days of the third week, the Western Disturbance will cause isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms over the Western Himalayan Region and north-eastern states (20-26 April). Temperatures in this region would drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius as a result. Weather anomalies would be observed across the country as a result of new western disturbances.