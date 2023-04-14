India to host Global Buddhist Summit in New Delhi marking the first such event in the country

Next week, New Delhi will host the Global Buddhist Summit, the first such event in India. The International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), a group that serves as a platform for Buddhists worldwide, will organize the two-day meeting from 20 to 21 April. Keynote speakers will include Prof. Robert Thurman, a renowned scholar of Buddhism, and His Holiness Thich Tri Quang, Deputy Patriarch, Vietnam Buddhist Sangha, Vietnam. The event will feature over 170 overseas Buddhist dharma masters from more than 30 countries discussing several topics, including Buddha Dharma and Peace, Buddha Dharma: Environmental Crisis, Health and Sustainability, Preservation of Nalanda Buddhist Tradition & Buddha Dharma Pilgrimage, Living heritage, and Buddha Relics.

India is the birthplace of Buddhism, and it is home to several Buddhist heritage sites, including the Mahabodhi Temple in Bodh Gaya, Bihar, where Buddha is said to have attained enlightenment, and Kushinagar, where Buddhists believe Gautama Buddha attained parinirvana. The Nalanda tradition of Buddhism, of which Tibetan Buddhism is considered part, also originated in India. The summit will include photo exhibitions and an audio-visual presentation on the digital restoration of the Ajanta Caves.

The summit is significant in India’s efforts to engage with Buddhism, which has millions of followers around the world. While the Dalai Lama’s participation has not been confirmed publicly, his presence would be significant at the summit. China has been trying to interfere in the process of appointing the next Dalai Lama, something that has been rejected by the Dalai Lama’s office and Tibetan leadership. The event will be attended by top Buddhist leaders from around the world and is expected to discuss the religion’s response to the world’s most pressing challenges, including environmental crises, health, and sustainability.