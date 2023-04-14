Japan study finds men who are interested in sex live longer than those who aren’t

A new study conducted in Japan has found that men who have no interest in sex are likely to die earlier than men who are sexually active. This conclusion was reached following a nine-year study by researchers at Yamagata University. They examined the medical histories and stress levels of over 21,000 participants, both men and women, all of whom were over 40 years old. The study was led by Dr Kaori Sakurada.

Out of the 8,500 men who participated in the study, 8.3% expressed no interest in the opposite sex. Of the 16.1% of women who participated, roughly 12,400 in total, 147 stated they had no interest in the opposite sex. The study found that 9.6% of men with no interest in sex died over the nine-year period, while only 5.6% of those who were still interested in women died during the same period.

The study took into account factors like age, health, marital status, frequency of laughter, and stress levels. It concluded that mortality was significantly greater in men who lacked sexual interest than in men who had sexual interest. Men who weren’t as interested in sex were found to have an increased risk for cancer mortality.

The researchers have not yet determined how an interest in sex affects mortality. However, the study suggested that men who lack sexual interest may lead an unhealthy lifestyle, such as smoking and drinking. The study failed to establish any link between an interest in sex and mortality for women.

Sakurada suggested that encouraging men to interact with people and to have an interest in the opposite sex can help them live longer. The study was published in the US online science journal Plos One.