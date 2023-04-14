Kerala court issues temporary stay on streaming ‘Varaha Roopam’ song in theatres, OTT platforms

Kozhikode: The First Additional District Court judge KE Salih has issued a temporary order prohibiting the use of the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ from the movie ‘Kantara’ in theatres or on OTT platforms. The court was hearing a plea regarding allegations of plagiarism against ‘Varaha Roopam’, which claimed that the song had infringed copyright laws by copying the track of ‘Navarasa’.

The court has ruled that there is a prima facie violation of the Copyright Act and has directed that due credit must be given to Thaikkudam Bridge and Mathrubhumi if the ‘Varaha Roopam’ song is played in the movie. The court pointed out that the music director of the track has himself admitted to taking inspiration from Thaikkudam Bridge’s ‘Navarasa’.

Previously, the Kozhikode Chief Judicial Magistrate Court had authorized the police to seize documents under Section 64 of the Copyright Act. The investigating team was instructed to examine the digital audio workstation and collect evidence to determine whether the music director had violated copyright rules.

The latest order was issued after a complaint was lodged, alleging that the investigation was not progressing in the right direction. The Kerala High Court had previously stated that the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ in Kantara was a plagiarised version of the track. Chief Judicial Magistrate S. Sooraj has instructed the investigating officer to provide the court with a progress report on the case by May 4.