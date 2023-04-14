Kochi Driver Dinoy Thomas Makes History in Australia 10 Years After Heart Transplant

Dinoy Thomas, a driver from Kaippadamugal near Kalamassery, is set to make history when he participates in the World Transplant Games in Perth, Australia. At 39 years old, Thomas is the first Keralite to compete in the games, which are open to those who have received transplants of various organs, including the heart, lung, liver, kidney, pancreas, stem cells, and bone marrow. The event is being held from April 15 to 21, and is organized by the World Transplant Federation.

On April 16, Thomas will participate in a 5-km marathon, having undergone a heart transplant 10 years ago at Lissie Hospital in Ernakulam. Dr. Jo Joseph, who was part of the team of cardiologists who performed the transplant on Thomas in 2013, will accompany him to the event. According to Thomas, ‘It was Dr Jo Joseph who motivated me to attend the event. I have been practising for the event for the past six months. It is a great honour for me to represent India and I will do my best.’