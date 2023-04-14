Luxury car maker announces price hike on select models from May 1

Mumbai: Luxury car maker, Audi India has announced a price hike on select models. The new price will come into effect from May 1, 2023. The automaker hiked the price of Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback by 1.6%. The company has also raised the prices of its S5, Q8 Celebration, and Audi RS5 models by 2.4%. The company took this decision due to increase in custom duty and input costs.

‘At Audi India, we strive to give our customers the best, but the rise in custom duty and input costs have compelled us to amend our prices upwards. While we have tried to absorb the impact at various levels, the current situation necessitates an increase in price,’ said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India in a statement.

Audi had hiked ex-showroom prices across its model range by up to 1.7% in last December.