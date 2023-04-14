Mahzooz Draw: Indian expat wins Dh1 million

Dubai: Indian expat Rinza won Dh1 million in the latest weekly draw of Mahzooz. Rinza aged 41 has been living in Qatar with her husband and two children for the past 18 years. She works as a coordinator for a pipeline supply service.

Rinza is the second female recipient and the fifth millionaire to win the guaranteed raffle prize of Dh1 million under the new prize structure. The new game structure went into effect a month ago, and Mahzooz now guarantees a millionaire every week.

Also Read: Eid Al Fitr 2023: UAE announces holiday for private sector

In the same 123rd Mahzooz draw, 21 other participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh9,524 each. Some 972 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received Dh250 each.

Jose, another Indian national won 300gm of gold coins. Jose is the third winner of the Ramadan gold promotion.

21 lucky participants matched 4 out of 5 winning numbers and shared the second prize of Dh200,000, earning Dh9,524 each. The winning numbers are 22, 32, 35, 38, 42. 972 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and received Dh250 each. This week’s draw saw 995 participants take home Dh1,443,000 in prize money.