Pre-2024 polls, opposition protests BJP; Kharge contacts Pawar as Nitish engages with Leftists.

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the opposition parties in India are gathering to form a united front against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge recently met with NCP Chief Sharad Pawar while Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held discussions with Left veterans Sitaram Yechury and D Raja. After their meeting, Kharge informed reporters that their objective is to save democracy, protect the Constitution, and provide employment to youth. ‘We have decided to unite together and fight and we will talk to all the parties one after the other,’ he said. Rahul Gandhi also expressed his commitment to the process of opposition unity. ‘This is a beginning and all parties are committed towards this process,’ he said. Sharad Pawar emphasized the need for more efforts to bring like-minded political parties together. ‘There are some political parties who have similar ideologies, efforts should be made to bring them together,’ he said.

The BJP responded to Nitish Kumar’s engagement with Left leaders by stating, ‘the PM post for 2024 is not vacant.’ Nevertheless, Kharge and Pawar pledged to continue their efforts towards opposition unity. ‘I want that we should all work together in the nation’s interest and this is what Pawar sahib wants and said that all the like-minded parties should work together in national interest,’ said Kharge. More discussions with other leaders are expected to take place in the coming days as the Congress convenes a meeting of top opposition leaders. ‘Stronger, together! We stand united for a better, brighter and an equal future for our people,’ tweeted Kharge.