What does it take to become the second Indian K-Pop idol like Aria from Kerala?

The global popularity of K-pop has become undeniable with groups like BTS and BlackPink topping music charts and performing at major international events. In India, the fever for K-pop and K-drama has also been on the rise, resulting in two K-pop idols from the country.

Aria, a native of Kerala, is the latest Indian to join the K-pop world after Sriya Lenka. She made her debut with X:IN, a five-member girl group under GBK Entertainment, and performed their debut song ‘Keeping The Fire’ on the popular music show Inkigayo.

Interestingly, Aria is not the only non-Korean member of the group. X:IN has a diverse lineup, with two Korean members Roa and Chi.U, one Korean-Australian member E.Sha, and a Russian member Nova.

As K-pop continues to grow in popularity globally, it’s exciting to see talented individuals from different parts of the world joining the industry and contributing to its growth. As Aria herself said in an interview, ‘Being a K-pop idol is a very challenging career, but I feel like I can do it, and I will work hard to achieve my dreams.’