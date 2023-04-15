Bajaj launches Pulsar 125 E20 Fuel-Ready Version: Price, features

Mumbai: leading motorcycle manufacturers in India, Bajaj Auto launched its Bajaj Pulsar 125 E20 Fuel-Ready Version. The new updated bike is compliant with the new BS6 Phase II emission norms. The bike will available in three new colours – Matte Black, Matte Blue, and Matte Silver – and is priced at Rs 80,254.

The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 E20 will come with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel. The bike will also feature tubeless tyres.The 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 is likely to sport different performance figures due to the added fuel injection setup. The outgoing carbureted model developed 11.64 bhp and 10.8 Nm and was mated to a 5-speed gearbox.