Congress takes aim at PM Modi following Pulwama attack revelations by Satyapal Malik and Adani’s legal actions.

The Congress party has strongly criticized the Union government and central agencies such as the ED and CBI for failing to investigate the claims made by former Jammu and Kashmir Governor, Satyapal Malik. The Governor’s allegations were brought to light during a recent interview, and the Congress party has accused the government of trying to suppress the truth.

During a press conference held on Saturday, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh stated that ‘Former Governor Satyapal Malik has made sensational revelations in an interview. And now every effort is being made to suppress the things of this interview but the truth will not be suppressed. This is a very serious and important question, which is related to national security.’

The Congress party’s concerns relate to Malik’s claims regarding the Pulwama attack in 2019, which he alleges were not fully investigated by the government. The party has called for a thorough investigation into the matter to ensure national security is not compromised.