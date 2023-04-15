Finnish embassy in Moscow receives a letter containing an unknown powder

Russian news agencies reported on Friday (April 14) that an unknown powder was sent in a letter to the Finnish embassy in Moscow, and that the Russian authorities were informed about it. The relationship between Moscow and Helsinki has deteriorated drastically since Finland officially became NATO’s 31st member on April 4.

Finland shares a long land border with Russia. The embassy received three envelopes on Thursday, one of which contained powder, according to the RIA news agency. The Finnish embassy handed the letters to official representative organs of Russia as per the security rules of the Finnish foreign ministry. The embassy also informed Russia’s foreign ministry about the incident.

Finland had been strategically non-aligned for seven decades, starting after the nation repelled a Soviet invasion attempt during World War II. It had maintained cordial ties with Moscow in the years following the war. However, after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Finland sought security under NATO’s collective defense agreement, which stipulates that an attack on one member is an attack on all members.

On April 4, Finland formally joined the NATO military alliance. The decision to join NATO marks a significant turning point for Finland, which had long maintained neutrality.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Stockholm of welcoming Kurdish militants and allowing them to protest on the streets. Therefore, Sweden’s application for membership has come to a standstill, and Hungary has not yet approved its membership.