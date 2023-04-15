For syllabus rationalisation, NCERT consulted 25 external experts and 16 CBSE teachers: Govt

According to the education ministry, the NCERT consulted 25 external experts and 16 CBSE teachers to carry out its syllabus rationalization exercise, as part of which portions on the Mughals, Mahatma Gandhi, his assassin Nathuram Godse, references to Hindu extremists, and the 2002 Gujarat riots were removed from school textbooks. The removal of several topics and sections from NCERT textbooks has sparked a controversy, with the opposition accusing the Centre of whitewashing with vengeance. At the heart of the controversy is the fact that, while the changes made as part of the rationalization exercise were notified, some of the contentious deletions were not. This has given rise to allegations of a covert attempt to delete these sections. The NCERT described the omissions as a possible oversight but refused to reverse the deletions, claiming they were based on expert recommendations. It has also stated that the textbooks will be revised in 2024, when the National Curriculum Framework takes effect.