 India requests rich countries intensify emission cuts

Meeting the global target of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 will necessitate developed nations increasing their emission reduction efforts, India said on Saturday at the G7 Ministers Meeting on Climate, Energy, and the Environment in Sapporo, Japan. This will allow developing countries like India to address the needs of their people while also building resilience against the negative effects of climate change, environmental degradation, and pollution, said Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav during the plenary session of the G7 ministers’ meeting. He also emphasised the importance of developing countries having access to adequate implementation, financing, and technology in order to effectively combat climate change and address environmental challenges. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom comprise the G-7. He also emphasised the importance of developing countries having access to adequate implementation, financing, and technology in order to effectively combat climate change and address environmental challenges. Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom comprise the G-7.