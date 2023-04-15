Kerala’s FY 2022-23 liquor sales hit Rs 18,500 cr; rum remains top choice

Liquor sales remain a significant source of revenue for the Kerala Government, particularly during festivals such as Vishu, Onam, and Christmas. According to official data, the government earned Rs 16,100 crore in tax revenue from liquor sales during the fiscal year 2022-23. The total income from liquor sales in Kerala during this period was Rs 18,500 crore, with Rs 2,400 crore being paid to liquor manufacturers as dividend for the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), which has a monopoly over liquor distribution in the state.

The data also revealed that rum was the most preferred liquor in Kerala, followed by brandy, while imported liquor was also in high demand during festivals. Conversely, wine sales decreased despite a reduction in sales tax by the government from 112 to 86 percent. As the data shows, only 4,200 cases of wine were sold throughout the entire fiscal year.

During the summer days, demand for beer skyrocketed, with up to 12,000 cases being sold per day. This indicates that the seasonal factor also plays a significant role in the state’s liquor sales. Overall, the data confirms that liquor remains a profitable business for the Kerala Government, with a steady demand for various types of liquor.